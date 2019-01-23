67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Son of newly appointed NOPD chief booked into jail

Wednesday, January 23 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - One of the sons of New Orleans’ newly appointed police chief was arrested Tuesday.

A representative for the New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV, Shane Ferguson surrendered to police in connection to a "domestic dispute" that happened over the weekend. Details about the incident weren't provided.

Shane is the son of NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson who was sworn in as the new superintendent last week, after the previous chief retired to take over as the commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department.

“While this is a family matter, Chief (Shaun) Ferguson wants to be clear that the NOPD will conduct a proper and complete investigation, just like we do in every case,” said a statement from the department.

