Son of missing Mobile woman arrested, charged with murder

Photo: The Sun Herald

MOBILE, Ala. - The son of a missing Mobile woman has been charged with murder in connection to his mother's homicide.



Mobile police tell local media that 64-year-old Kay Atkins Raines was reported missing on Jan. 28. She was last seen at a Biloxi, Mississippi casino.



Authorities believe that Raines' body was found Monday in Bay Minette near Alabama Highway 225.



On Monday night, police arrested 34-year-old Clarke Raines - Kay Raines' son - and charged him with murder and 13 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.



The Mobile Police Department says they believe Clarke Raines is connected to his mother's disappearance and death. Further details haven't been released.



It's unclear if Clarke Raines has an attorney.