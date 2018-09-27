Son of former La. chief justice accused of prostituting minor

Photo: WWL-TV

METAIRIE - The son of a former state Supreme Court chief justice was arrested for allegedly forcing a 14-year-old girl into prostitution.

Pascal Calogero III, 59, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor, according to WWL-TV. Calogero III is the son of Pascal Calogeor Jr. who served close to 36 years on the state's highest court. He was also the chief justice from 1990 until 2008.

A bill of information states that the Calogero III worked with another person identified as "J.B." while trafficking the girl between May and June of last year. WWL-TV reports, the bill of information also alleges that in addition to driving the victim to and from appointments set up by "J.B.", Calogero III also paid for three separate prostitution dates with the girl.

If convicted, Calogero III could face a maximum sentence of life in prison. His arraignment is scheduled for October 12.