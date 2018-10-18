79°
Son, daughter plead not guilty after death of their mother

2 hours 50 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, October 18 2018 Oct 18, 2018 October 18, 2018 12:53 PM October 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The son and daughter of a 77-year-old Louisiana woman found in deplorable conditions have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

The Advocate reports that Carl and Chira Lewis, ages 56 and 55, entered their pleas Thursday after a grand jury indicted them in the July death of Barbara Lewis-Brown. The Baton Rouge woman was near death when she was found in her apartment suffering from severely infected bedsores and covered in her own waste, with maggots all over her body.

An autopsy later revealed she was malnourished and dehydrated before she died. The woman's granddaughters, Chasity Lewis, and Carlnessa Butler, also pleaded not guilty to manslaughter. It's unclear if the accused have lawyers who could comment.

