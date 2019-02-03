Some weekend showers, cool temps to continue

Quiet weather will wrap up the week. The next rain arrives this weekend.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Clouds are taking a little longer to arrive than previously thought. This is good news for sun lovers, as we expect a lot of blue sky. Due to this, thermometers will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. Overnight, clouds will increase from west to east; winds will shift southeasterly holding lows up in the upper 40s and low 50s. A shower is possible in western areas near daybreak.

Up Next: To begin the weekend, a low pressure system and front will move across Louisiana. This will bring scattered showers through much of Saturday, until the cold front brings one final punch of rain prior to ending. Most of the activity should occur between 8am and 4pm. We cannot rule out an isolated thunderstorm, but the majority of the system will just be rain.

The most challenging part of the forecast is on Sunday with regard to cloud cover. Should it stick around, as is the current thinking, highs will struggle to budge past the low 50s. Dry conditions and below average temperatures will last into the middle of next week.

THE EXPLANATION:

Forecast models continue to display a split jet stream and bring a southern branch trough through the region this weekend. Rain chances will increase from west to east late Friday night, but Saturday is when the bulk of rain will move through. Coverage should be around 70 percent with coastal parishes possibly missing rainfall. Amounts look quite manageable, with maximums around an inch. There may be just enough instability that a rumble or two of thunder is possible; but severe weather is not anticipated. The cold front associated with this system will dry out the local area and usher in cooler temperatures on Sunday. The associated upper level trough will likely lag well behind the front and therefore some low level moisture pooled ahead of it could result in lingering clouds on Sunday. By Monday, skies will clear. Below normal temperatures will be maintained through early next week as a weak trough or zonal flow pattern stays in place aloft.

--Dr. Josh

