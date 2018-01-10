Some struggling to pay utility bills after cold stretch in South Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Paulan Vallery has been keeping warm in his small one bedroom home with a small gas heater and the burners on his stove.

"I had no heat other than my stove, and that was the only thing to keep it warm in here," Vallery said.

He lives on a fixed income and, from time to time, needs help paying his utility bills.

"Every time I turn around my bill is going up, up, up. Not down, down, down. Going up, " Vallery said.

And because of the recent freeze, Vallery is concerned that his bills will be too high for him to pay. But there are places where people like Vallery can go to get help paying their utility bills.

This includes Entergy, the largest provider of electricity in the state.

Entergy's "Power to Care" funds is given out through the Council on Aging and the American Red Cross.

"We have a lot of customers, and we recognize during cold weather events they can struggle at times," Entergy Customer Supervisor Greg Guilbeau said.

For now, Vallery sits in his one bedroom home, waiting to find out how expensive his next power bill will be.

Those looking for assistance can follow these links:

CATHOLIC CHARITIES: http://www.needhelppayingbills.com/html/catholic_charities_financial_a.html

AMERICAN RED CROSS: http://www.redcross.org/get-help

EAST BR COUNCIL ON AGING: http://ebrcoa.org/information-assistance

UNITED STATES GOV: http://www.usgov.co/lp/?title=Energy+Assistance+Program&utm_source=adcenter&utm_medium=cpc&utm_term=energy%20assistance&utm_network=s&utm_campaign=USGov+%7C+Welfare

BATON ROUGE CITY GOV: http://brgov.com/arounddet.asp?gid=2294