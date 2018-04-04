Some Sewerage & Water Board workers used fake handicap tags

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A report says several Sewerage & Water Board employees have been using fake or unauthorized handicap tags to bilk parking meters near the utility's main office in New Orleans.

The report summarizes a two-day investigation into a claim that "able-bodied" employees were using handicap tags to park their vehicles on metered spaces near the office. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports a check of registrations of 40 vehicles displaying handicap tags near the office found most were registered to the employees.

Reports say that 26 employees parked with handicap tags belonging to a relative, someone else or were invalid or unreadable. Estimated invalid handicap tags and expired receipts that weren't ticketed could cost the city around $197,000 in lost parking meter revenue. Press secretary Zachary Hudson says employees are encouraged to follow traffic laws, but their enforcement is outside the utility's jurisdiction.