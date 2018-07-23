94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Some Ritz cracker products recalled over salmonella risk

6 hours 53 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 July 23, 2018 8:28 AM July 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Mondelez Global

EAST HANOVER, N.J - Mondelez Global says it’s voluntarily recalling some of its Ritz Cracker products over potential risk of salmonella.

The Hanover, New Jersey-based company says it’s recalling 16 varieties of Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products in the U.S. The products contain whey powder, which its supplier has recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella.

Mondelez says no illnesses have been reported yet. Symptoms of salmonella include fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the young, elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

Click here for more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days