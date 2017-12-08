Some refuse to attend museum opening with Trump

JACKSON, Miss. - Officials who refuse to attend the opening of twin history and civil rights museums in Mississippi with President Donald Trump are planning their own event.

Congressman Bennie Thompson, National NAACP President Derrick Johnson, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba and some who participated in the civil rights movement in Mississippi say they want to address the "contradiction" of Trump's attendance at the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. They plan to gather Saturday at a local black history museum in Jackson before Trump arrives.

Many in Mississippi's African-American community say Trump's policies are incompatible with honoring the African-American freedom struggle. Congressman John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat and civil rights icon, pulled out of a planned speech Thursday.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant urges Mississippians to embrace the visit. Some African-Americans, although opposed to Trump, say they'll attend.