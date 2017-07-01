Some patients in NYC hospital shooting improve

Image: The Olympian

NEW YORK - Officials at a New York hospital where a former doctor opened fire, killing one and injuring six, say the conditions of some of the victims have improved.

Bronx Lebanon Hospital vice president Errol C. Schneer said Saturday that three patients who were listed as very critical have been changed to stable.

A fourth patient remains in stable condition, while a fifth in stable condition is being transferred to another hospital for specialized surgery.

A physician who was shot remains in critical condition.

Dr. Henry Bello has been identified as the shooter. He reportedly held a grudge after being terminated from the hospital two years ago. He went there Friday with an AM-15 assault rifle tucked under his white lab coat Friday and opened fire.

He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.