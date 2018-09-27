Some passionate, others apathetic toward Kavanaugh hearing

BATON ROUGE - Restaurant TVs that are usually tuned to sports were changed to news networks broadcasting the senate hearing for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Not everyone was watching, seemingly more interested in their lunches, but the few that were had strong opinions.

"It's something that happened 38 years ago that can't be proven, and we're wasting our time and money on it? Be serious," one man said.

"I looked at it as it was easy to believe her. But then when the other accusations came out, it made it less easy to believe her just because they were so farfetched compared to what hers is," Miles Stevens said.

Another person said he was sick of hearing about it.

"Honestly, it's like 'oh great'. I can't even go eat lunch without this being in my face," Ty Thompson said. "It's to the point where I have to explain to my kids about things that are in their face all the time and my expectations for them and behaving this way is not okay."

Some who were watching were concerned that more people didn't seem to care about the hearing or the outcome.

"It's a swing vote, right? So it's pretty much 4 liberal justices, 4 conservative judges. So whether you go one way or another, this means a lot to you," Stevens said.

However, most everyone we talked to expressed their disgust with the current political climate in Washington.

"Her personal issue is now front and center in front of the entire country, and it's being used as sort of a political tool and that's kind of disgusting," Thompson said.