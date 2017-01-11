Some may snag a shower today

Above average temperatures will persist through the week with only slim shower chances.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Wednesday will bring as good a chance as any this week of a rain shower. Mostly cloudy skies will continue with a few blips on radar possible into the afternoon hours. It will be mild otherwise with highs in the mid 70s. Winds should ease back into the 5-10mph range but remain southerly. Nighttime will stay mild with lows in the low 60s and patchy fog may develop by dawn.

Up Next: A few less clouds are anticipated Thursday and Friday and therefore highs may nudge a bit warmer into the upper 70s. Still, a 20 percent rain chance will be carried. Over the weekend, the Baton Rouge area is expected to stay dry as the next storm system organizes in Texas. Highs will be in the upper 70s with lows in the low 60s.

THE SCIENCE: Thermometers will be running 10-15 degrees above average Wednesday through Sunday. Fog may develop as a warmer rand more moist air mass moves across cooler land. While an existing low As far as rain goes, other than an isolated shower or two due to moisture advection, no organized precipitation is expected in the absence of any significant lifting mechanisms. A storm system will stall in Eastern Texas Saturday and Sunday and while warm temperatures and clouds are expected to continue, forecast model QPF suggests rain will stay west of the area through Sunday. The evolution of the upper trough associated with this system will determine if and when our next decent chance for rain and cooler temperatures arrives—likely not until at least the middle of next week. Either way, forecast models do not suggest any kind of major cold blast once the next front crosses.

--Josh