Some Louisiana farmers eligible for disaster aid after January freezes

WASHINGTON- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated West Baton Rouge Parish as a primary natural disaster area due to losses and damages caused by this year's January freezes.

Farmers and ranchers in East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee Parishes also qualify for natural disaster assistance, according to a release. Qualified farm operators in the designated area will be eligible for the Farm Service Agency's emergency loans, if requirements are met.

Farmers in eligible parishes have eight months from the date of the declaration on March 8, 2018, to apply for loans to help recover part of their actual losses. The Farm Service Agency will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability, according to the release.

