Some fear DOTD projects in Old South Baton Rouge are bad for business

BATON ROUGE - Some business owners in Old South Baton Rouge fear that ongoing and future projects by DOTD may negatively affect their business.

Brittany Zeno with the Old South Baton Rouge Economic Redevelopment Group has a family tire shop on E. Washington.



"It's going to affect the number of people that are able to get access to the business," said Zeno.



Zeno says the number of road work projects going on in that area is affecting business.



"The constant number of projects that are going on in South Baton Rouge, where there's something going on the east side of old south, something on the west side, north side, south side, it's constantly making the area smaller and smaller."



Thursday evening, members of DOTD made themselves available to answer questions like Zeno's about upcoming projects, including plans for new sidewalks and roads on parts of Nicholson and relocating the I-10 Highland/Nicholson exit from Terrace Avenue to Oklahoma.



"We're doing that because it lines up better with the Water Campus, it provides throughway all the way through to River Road so it gives you better access if you're going toward LSU," said Rodney Mallett with DOTD.



"If they're constantly constructing and rezoning everything, at the end of the day, if they continue to do it, it's going to be downtown and LSU. It won't be a Old South Baton Rouge," said Zeno.



You can get more information on the projects here.