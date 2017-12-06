Some events canceled due to rainy weather this week

BATON ROUGE – Dreary, cold weather has forced some outdoor events to be canceled ahead of the weekend.

Rainy and cold weather is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday – there is the possibility of colder and possibly winter-like precipitation for early Friday morning. Click HERE for the forecast.

BREC canceled its annual Caroling in the Park event for Friday. The event was set for City-Brooks Community Park near the Garden District. BREC said due to weather conditions Wednesday and Thursday, final set up for lights and event decorations can't be completed before the event. Instead, BREC will hold a lighting ceremony on Thursday, December 14 from 6-7 p.m.

On the westside, Reflections of the Season, an outdoor Christmas celebration in West Baton Rouge will not open as planned Thursday due to the weather. Instead, it will open Friday evening at 5:30.

Weather conditions will improve greatly later Friday, leaving cold air but sunny skies for the weekend. Precipitation is expected to end sometime Friday during the early part of the day.

This story will be updated through the week with any additional cancellations.