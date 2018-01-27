Some employees may see additional funds added to paychecks

BATON ROUGE - Many business owners are surprised and excited about benefits that may come out of a new payroll law.

Mark Verinder operates Cowboy Chicken on Siegen Lane. He says his 27 employees are all about to get a raise.

"It's going to put more cash in my employees' pockets, which is going to increase the morale around here, and they are going to be really happy about that."

According to employees at Gauthreau Accounting and Payroll say, for someone who ears $1,000 every two weeks, they could see between $30 and $60 more on their paychecks. The federal law that allows this kicks in next month.

"They can either make up for it in your next paycheck, or it's just extra money that was sent into the IRS and you'll get it back with your refund at the end of the year," employee Cheslise Gautire said.