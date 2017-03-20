83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Some electronics to be banned on some US-bound flights

52 minutes 47 seconds ago March 20, 2017 Mar 20, 2017 Monday, March 20 2017 March 20, 2017 3:42 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Royal Jordanian Airlines is advising passengers that laptops, iPads, cameras and other electronics won't be allowed in carry-on luggage for U.S.-bound flights starting Tuesday.

The airline says in a tweet that cellphones and medical devices are excluded from the ban. Everything else, the airline says, will need to be packed in checked luggage.

The U.S. Homeland Security Department is declining to comment.

It was unclear Monday how long the ban will be in place or what prompted it.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days