Some Baton Rouge area Amazon customers still report delivery issues

DENHAM SPRINGS - A handful of Amazon customers in the capital region say they are still experiencing delivery issues a month after a mass of complaints surfaced on social media. Both now and last month, customers with the issues say they believe it's related to the online company's new delivery facility in Baton Rouge.

"Two weeks after [last month] the delivery service was fantastic," said Rachel Deaton of Denham Springs. "Then this week the problems returned," she added.

Deaton describes herself as an "Amazon fanatic" who shops with the company for both personal and professional reasons. She said she only has issues when her packages are being delivered by the new Amazon drivers instead of UPS or the U.S. Post Office.

"I think they designated my house a 'business' and said they couldn't deliver because they couldn't find the business or the business was closed," she said. Deaton also showed WBRZ notifications from Amazon claiming she had refused a delivery when she says the driver never arrived in the first place.

She says she now has her packages sent to a P.O. Box instead of her home because it's much more reliable.

Amazon encourages customers to report delivery issues and provided WBRZ the following statement:

The vast majority of deliveries are getting to customers without issue. If something does occur, we’ll work directly with the customer to make things right.