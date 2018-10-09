Some area waterways closing ahead of Hurricane Michael

82°
Tuesday, October 09 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

Waterways in two parishes are closing due to potential rising water as a result of Hurricane Michael.

The closures were issued in Livingston and Tangipahoa Parishes Tuesday.

In Livingston Parish, all waterways south of I-12 will be closed to recreational traffic until further notice. All waterways north of I-12 will remain open at this time.

As for Tangipahoa Parish, waterways south of Highway 22 will be closed. Officials said the closures are required to minimize the effects of high waters.

