56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Some advertisers leave Carlson show after immigrant comments

1 hour 42 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, December 18 2018 Dec 18, 2018 December 18, 2018 4:35 PM December 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Fox News
ATLANTA (AP) - Some advertisers say they are leaving conservative host Tucker Carlson's show following his remarks referring to immigrants as "the world's poor."
  
It's the latest example of sponsors leaving a Fox News Channel show after controversy, but experts say the flap is likely to blow over. So far, the biggest advertisers are sticking with him and his prime-time show, "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
  
The comments on immigration caused a furor on social media. Several advertisers, including Pacific Life insurance, have pulled advertising from the show.
  
Fox News Channel says "left wing advocacy groups" are using social media to "stifle free speech."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days