Soldier reunites with family and friends at Baton Rouge airport

BATON ROUGE - After months on the road, a soldier was reunited with his family during a huge celebration at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan airport.

Staff Sergeant Joshua Goins and his family are back together for the first time since October. They've been separated since the birth of a new baby while Goins served for a year in South Korea.

"He's never been gone this long, so this is one of the first times being without him for more than about six months," his wife Candis Goins said.

To make things even harder, while he was serving overseas, his wife was in Baton Rouge trying to put things back together after the August flood.

"The scariest part," Candis Goins said, "of having to deal with not knowing how the rest of my family were doing when they were getting out of the house, and my husband is talking to me through Facebook, saying 'is everything okay?' and I'm trying not to panic for him."

Goins returned home Wednesday evening. It was the first time he was able to hold his 4-month-old son since October.