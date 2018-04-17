Soldier captured during Korean War to be buried in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Funeral services are this weekend for a Louisiana soldier captured during the Korean War, whose remains were recovered last year.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says 19-year-old Army Sgt. 1st Class Lester R. Walker, of Ferriday, will be buried in Downsville following graveside services Saturday at Ruggs Bluff Cemetery.

Walker was a member of Battery B, 82nd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division on Sept. 3, 1950. He was declared missing in action near Changnyeong, South Korea, while attached to Task Force Haynes.

The unidentified remains were buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Hawaii. Scientists used dental, anthropological and chest radiograph comparison analysis to match his records and identify him.

Today, 7,704 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.