81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Solange is no longer performing at Coachella

1 hour 28 minutes 30 seconds ago Sunday, April 07 2019 Apr 7, 2019 April 07, 2019 8:28 PM April 07, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: CNN

NEW YORK (AP) - Solange is no longer performing at Coachella.
 
The festival's official Twitter account posted the news Sunday, writing: "Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year's festival."
 
The announcement comes a week before the two-weekend festival in Southern California is set to begin. Performers at the popular event, from April 12 to April 14 and from April 19 to April 21, include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Janelle Monae.
 
Last year, Solange's big sister Beyonce headlined Coachella, giving a historical performance.
 
Other performers this year include 1975, DJ Snake, Diplo, Solange and Weezer.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days