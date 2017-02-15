55°
Sofia Vergara shares picture of king cake, says she's ready for Mardi Gras

1 hour 21 minutes 32 seconds ago February 15, 2017 Feb 15, 2017 Wednesday, February 15 2017 February 15, 2017 5:44 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

NEW ORLEANS – People are freaking out about a picture of a king cake on Instagram.

The picture is of an ordinary cake from a popular bakery; one of thousands circulating around right now as Louisiana natives, their friends and visitors snap and share their favorite Carnival snack. But, it's the person in the picture and the one who shared it that's the icing on the top of this publicity: Sofia Vergara.

Vergara stars in the ABC hit comedy series Modern Family seen on WBRZ Channel 2 in the Baton Rouge area.

Vergara shared on social media a picture of her holding a king cake from Haydel's Bakery and wrote “Straight from Nola!!? King Cake!!! “ Vergara's sporting a smirk and adds “#therehasneverbeenacakethatIdontlike.” She also said she's ready for Mardi Gras.

The picture on Instagram has more than 82,000 “likes” and Haydel family members are getting similar popularity points on their private social media accounts, too.

