90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Social Security worker allegedly lies to qualify for subsidy

5 hours 6 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, September 23 2017 Sep 23, 2017 September 23, 2017 12:43 PM September 23, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS - An employee for the U.S. Social Security Administration has been charged with making a false statement to the government in order to qualify for low-income housing subsidies.
  
Acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, in a news release Friday, said 31-year-old Perneita Price, of New Orleans, was charged in a bill of information and, if convicted, faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
  
According to Evans' office, Price, from 2013 through 2016, submitted false income and employment information to get the housing subsidies at a mixed-income residential complex.
  
An attorney for Price was not listed in court documents.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days