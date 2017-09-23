Social Security worker allegedly lies to qualify for subsidy

NEW ORLEANS - An employee for the U.S. Social Security Administration has been charged with making a false statement to the government in order to qualify for low-income housing subsidies.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, in a news release Friday, said 31-year-old Perneita Price, of New Orleans, was charged in a bill of information and, if convicted, faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to Evans' office, Price, from 2013 through 2016, submitted false income and employment information to get the housing subsidies at a mixed-income residential complex.

An attorney for Price was not listed in court documents.