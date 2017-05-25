Sobriety checkpoint to be conducted in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, along with other local enforcement agencies, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Friday.

The checkpoint is an effort to protect citizens from those who drink and drive.

Specifics about the location of the checkpoint will not be released in advance.

Grant funds, made available through a federal grant administered by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, will fund overtime pay for deputies involved, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.