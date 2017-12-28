42°
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Livingston Parish Friday

Thursday, December 28 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Friday.

Officials said the checkpoint is being performed in conjunction with several other local law enforcement agencies as part of the "Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

Specifics of where the checkpoint will be located will not be released in advance.

Grant monies, available through a federal grant administered by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, will fund overtime pay for officers involved, LPSO officials said.

Drivers are urged to comply with all Louisiana Traffic regulations.

