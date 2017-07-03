86°
Sobriety checkpoint in Livingston Parish Monday

1 hour 29 minutes 10 seconds ago July 03, 2017 Jul 3, 2017 Monday, July 03 2017 July 03, 2017 10:29 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, along with several other law enforcement agencies, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Livingston Parish on July 3. 

The checkpoint is a part of the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. The checkpoints are an effort to protect citizens from those who drink and drive. 

Specifics about the location of the checkpoint will not be released in advance. 

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, grant money made available through a federal grant administered by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission will fund overtime pay for the officers involved. 

