So long, dandelion: Crayola retiring crayon color

March 30, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

EASTON - Dandelion has gone to seed.

Crayola is removing the color from all of its crayon boxes to make way for a new color that it plans to announce on Friday - National Crayon Day. The company announced dandelion's departure via Twitter on Thursday.

It's only the third time in Crayola's long history that it has retired one or more colors, and the first time it's removing one from the box of 24.

Other colors that now lie fallow include maize, raw umber and orange yellow.

Crayola crayons were produced in 1903 by Binney & Smith Co.

Based in Easton, Pennsylvania, Crayola is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards Inc., headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

