Snowy weather leads to overturned sugar cane truck

IBERVILLE PARISH - Not everyone had a fun time amid Louisiana's rare snowfall Friday.

Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office were called to Highway 405 near River Road Friday after a truck carrying sugar cane overturned on the roadway. Deputies are contributing the crash to low visibility due to the snow.

No one was hurt in the crash, though the truck did lose its load.