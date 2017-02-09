49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Snowstorm forces school closures across NY

1 hour 13 minutes 18 seconds ago February 09, 2017 Feb 9, 2017 Thursday, February 09 2017 February 09, 2017 6:01 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

Hundreds of schools are closed from the Albany area to the eastern tip of Long Island because of the major Northeast storm that's expected to dump more than a foot of snow in some areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for all of Long Island until 6 p.m. Thursday. Meteorologists say high winds and blowing snow will reduce visibility in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Snow is slowing the morning commute around New York City and upstate, where highways and secondary roads in the Albany area are covered in snow.

Snowfall forecasts range from a few inches in central New York to a foot or more in the Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island. Wind gusts in some metro New York areas are expected to be as high as 45 mph.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days