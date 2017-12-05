Snowball stand owner guilty of having sex with teen workers

Photo: WWL-TV

MANDEVILLE- A snowball stand owner pleaded guilty on Monday to paying his teenage employees money and drugs in exchange for sexual favors, according to officials.

WWL-TV reports that 56-year-old Anthony Fortune, the owner of Shiver Shack Snowball Stand, was arrested in July 2016 by the Mandeville Police Department. Police made the arrest after receiving information about inappropriate sexual behavior with his employees.

Forty photos were later found by police of girls posing nude and performing sexual acts in Fortune's apartment, which is attached to the back of the snowball stand.

Authorities say two of the victims were 14-year-old, one was 15 and another was 16 at the time the crimes occurred. WWL reports that the victims told police Fortune gave them marijuana and Xanax and paid them each between $1,400 to $2,000.

Fortune pleaded guilty and received concurrent sentences of the following charges:

-Five counts of purchase of commercial activity or persons under 18; 15 years each

-Production of pornography; 10 years

-Sexual battery; 10 years

-Six counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile; seven years each

-Two counts of distributing Xanax to persons under 18; seven and half years each

-Two counts of distributing marijuana to persons under 18; seven and a half years each