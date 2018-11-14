Snow reported in northern Louisiana

MONROE - Some residents in Monroe woke up to the sight of snow covering their yards Wednesday morning.

The Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness shared photos showing snow around the area. While it's certainly no "Sneaux Day" like what happened in Baton Rouge last year, it's far more than any Louisiana town was expecting at this point in the year.

WBRZ's Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh doesn't predict any snow in our area for now. That said, Wednesday will be uncharacteristically cold, with a high of about 45 in the afternoon and temps dipping below freezing overnight.

