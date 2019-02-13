63°
Snow, freezing rain make for messy morning commute

Monday, December 12 2016
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

CHICAGO - Winter weather has descended on parts of the Great Lakes and the Northeast. Forecasters say snow, freezing rain and rain are expected and winter storm warnings have been issued.

As of last night, the storm had dumped more than a half-foot on several states in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions, causing dangerous travel conditions.

Up to 10 inches of snow is expected to fall in parts of Michigan.

In Detroit, a Delta plane with 70 people on board ended up in snow grass after trying to turn from the runway to a taxiway Sunday. There were no injuries.

