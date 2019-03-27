73°
Smollett's lawyer: Men lied about staging attack

Wednesday, March 27 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: CNN

CHICAGO (AP) -  Jussie Smollett's attorney says two brothers who claim they worked with the "Empire" actor to stage a racist, anti-gay attack against him are lying.

Tina Glandian spoke with "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, a day after Chicago prosecutors abruptly dropped charges yet still insisted that Smollett lied to police about being attacked by two strangers on Jan. 29. Glandian says Smollett, who is black and gay, had hired one brother as a personal trainer, and that they discussed training and nutrition in the hours before the attack as Smollett's flight to Chicago was delayed.

But she says Smollett had no idea who attacked him until the brothers were later identified by police. She says Smollett is a crime victim and "just wants his life back." Prosecutors offered little explanation when dropping the case, a move that infuriated Chicago's mayor and police chief.

