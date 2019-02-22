78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Smollett's character off 'Empire' for end of season

6 hours 8 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 February 22, 2019 5:51 AM February 22, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - The producers of the TV show "Empire" say Jussie Smollett's character will be removed from the final two episodes of this season.

The announcement Friday comes after Smollett was charged with felony disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. Police say he faked a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career.

"Empire" Executive Producers Lee Daniels, Danny Strong, Brett Mahoney, Brian Grazer, Sanaa Hamri, Francie Calfo, and Dennis Hammer released a statement saying Smollett's character, Jamal, was being removed from the final two episodes of the season "to avoid further disruption on set." "Empire" is filmed in Chicago.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days