77°
Latest Weather Blog
Smoking ban snuffed out... for now; Council delays making anti-smoking decision
BATON ROUGE – A bizarre conversation about banning smoking in bars and restaurants in Baton Rouge was deferred – meaning, it was not decided Wednesday and will instead be discussed later.
Casinos expressed issues over the proposal since it was set to ban smoking in gaming facilities, too. Opponents of the proposal suggested there would be a drop in revenue if the ban passed. Similar sentiments were echoed in New Orleans when city officials banned smoking there.
Though, supporters argued people's health was the defining issue.
At least two members of the EBR Metro Council questioned the enforcement of the proposal.
The vote on the smoking ban was deferred to August 9, 2017.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Surveillance footage shows man's last moments before he's shot and killed; suspects...
-
Video shows burglars going door-to-door in Ascension Parish subdivision
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Slaughter Police department in turmoil
-
Home warranty company not providing results homeowner expects
-
No end in sight for construction on Twin Oaks Bridge