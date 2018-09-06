'Smokey and the Bandit' star Burt Reynolds dead at 82

Reports say iconic actor Burt Reynolds, best known for his roles in films like 'Smokey and the Bandit' and 'Deliverance', has died.

The 82-year-old reportedly went into cardiac at a Florida hospital Thursday. The actor had hundreds of acting credit to his name, including 1974’s The Longest Yard, 1977’s Smokey and the Bandit, 1996’s Striptease and 1997’s Boogie Nights, which earned him an Oscar nomination.

Reynolds had undergone heart surgery in 2010. His manager told CNN at the time that Reynolds “has a great motor with brand new pipes.”

Reynolds is survived by his son.