Smoke 'em if ya got 'em, as legalized marijuana takes hold
PORTLAND, Maine - It's a green Monday in Maine.
The first tangible results of state voters' decision to legalize marijuana are being felt as possession and home growth of marijuana becomes legal.
Voters narrowly passed the ballot question in November, and the waiting period between the vote and legalization has expired.
Contentious aspects linger, including what rules should govern businesses that will sell marijuana, such as retail stores and social clubs. But it's now legal to smoke it, gift it, grow it and possess up to 2.5 ounces of it.
The vote was close, and opponents are continuing to push for restrictions.
