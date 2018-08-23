71°
Latest Weather Blog
Small plane crashes at Shreveport Regional Airport
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Authorities say a small private plane went down right after takeoff at Shreveport Regional Airport.
Airport spokesman Mark Crawford tells news outlets the pilot took off about 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, but immediately discovered she had engine trouble and was forced to make an emergency landing. The plane, a Cessna 172, crashed off the runway into a field near a fence on the property.
The pilot is believed to have been the only person on board and had minor, non-life-threatening injuries. More than a dozen emergency units responded to the accident.
The crash is under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies searching for wannabe thief after attempted robbery at hotel
-
Coach O vaguely addresses three arrested football players
-
LSU students anticipate opening of new Matherne's location
-
More reports of West Nile Virus in Louisiana than any other state
-
Insurance company requesting itemized receipt from jailed contractor