Small plane crashes at Shreveport Regional Airport

1 hour 2 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 August 23, 2018 5:26 AM August 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTBS

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Authorities say a small private plane went down right after takeoff at Shreveport Regional Airport.

Airport spokesman Mark Crawford tells news outlets the pilot took off about 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, but immediately discovered she had engine trouble and was forced to make an emergency landing. The plane, a Cessna 172, crashed off the runway into a field near a fence on the property.

The pilot is believed to have been the only person on board and had minor, non-life-threatening injuries. More than a dozen emergency units responded to the accident.

The crash is under investigation.

