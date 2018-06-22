89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Small plane crashes along I-10 in MS near Gulfport

1 hour 50 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 June 22, 2018 10:52 AM June 22, 2018 in News
By: Associated Press

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss.  - Authorities say one person has died in the crash of a small airplane in south Mississippi.
  
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said the pilot died in the crash of what's believed to be a Cessna. It crashed near the Diamondhead airport Friday morning.
  
Diamondhead Fire Chief Jerry Dubuisson said the pilot was a local resident who took off around 6:30 a.m. to fly around the area.
  
The Sun Herald reports that the plane crashed into trees just north of Interstate 10 near a clearing for power lines. One of the power lines was wrapped around the plane, causing a delay before fire crews could move in to put out the burning plane.
  
No other injuries were reported.
  
Diamondhead is 30 miles west of Biloxi.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days