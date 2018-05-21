Small Kilauea eruption sends ash plume 7K feet

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) - Officials say a small eruption has occurred at the Kilauea volcano summit, producing an ash plume that reached about 7,000 feet.

The County of Hawaii issued a civil defense message early Monday about the eruption and warning that the ash plume could affect surrounding areas. Officials say the wind carried the ash plume to the southwest, toward Wood Valley, Pahala, Naalehu and Waiohinu.

Authorities are warning those in the affected areas to stay indoors with windows closed and to drive with caution.