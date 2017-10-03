84°
Small jet with 6 people aboard goes off runway; no injuries

Photo: WWL
NEW ORLEANS - A small jet with six people aboard went off the end of a runway at New Orleans' main airport.
  
No injuries have been reported and commercial flights were not interrupted.
  
A news release from Louis Armstrong International Airport says a Learjet 35 ran off the end of a runway and came to a stop a little before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
  
The jet had four crew members and two passengers on board.
  
Airport spokeswoman Michelle Wilcut said the runway was closed but the airport remained open.
  
It wasn't immediately known what caused the plane to go off the runway. Wilcut says the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

