Small hospital, schools evacuated near Wisconsin refinery

Photo: WDIO-TV

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) - A small hospital near the site of a refinery explosion in Superior, Wisconsin, is being evacuated as a precaution.

Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital-Superior was among institutions in an expanded evacuation zone after a Thursday morning explosion at Husky Energy oil refinery that injured 11 people, one seriously. Three schools in Superior were also being evacuated.

Hospital spokeswoman Maureen Talarico says the hospital had only 12 patients. They were being moved to other hospitals.

The evacuation area was for anyone within three miles around the refinery, plus a 10-mile corridor to the south.