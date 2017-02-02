61°
Small fire extinguised at old Livingston Parish courthouse

February 02, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

LIVINGSTON - Firefighters extinguished a small fire at the old Livigston Parish Courthouse Friday.

Officials said they responded to calls about a fire at the building and smelled smoke when they first arrived on scene.

Smoke inside the building set off the sprinkler system inside. The extent of the damage to the building is currently unknown.

The fire was quickly contained, according to sources. The cause is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

