Small ape tranquilized after escaping enclosure at Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE - A small primate had to be tranquilized at the Baton Rouge Zoo after it escaped through a hole in its enclosure late Friday afternoon.

A BREC spokesperson said a 15-lb Siamang Gibbon named Hantu briefly got out of his main exhibit around 4:15 p.m.. A news release said the ape hung around in a tree directly above its enclosure for about half an hour until it was fully sedated and picked up by zoo workers.

Officials believe Hantu escaped through a small hole in the stainless steel mesh around his enclosure. The display will be closed while staff members evaluate the its integrity.

The animal was uninjured and staff returned him to his night house.