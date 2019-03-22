72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Small ape tranquilized after escaping enclosure at Baton Rouge Zoo

1 hour 47 seconds ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 March 22, 2019 6:44 PM March 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A small primate had to be tranquilized at the Baton Rouge Zoo after it escaped through a hole in its enclosure late Friday afternoon.

A BREC spokesperson said a 15-lb Siamang Gibbon named Hantu briefly got out of his main exhibit around 4:15 p.m.. A news release said the ape hung around in a tree directly above its enclosure for about half an hour until it was fully sedated and picked up by zoo workers.

Officials believe Hantu escaped through a small hole in the stainless steel mesh around his enclosure. The display will be closed while staff members evaluate the its integrity.

The animal was uninjured and staff returned him to his night house.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days