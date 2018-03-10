Sludge found in pond suspected to be case of nasty illegal dumping

MARINGOUIN – Authorities worked all Friday morning and will spend the afternoon mucking out a mess of some sludge illegally dumped into a pond.

Oil, gasoline and waste water was found in the pond near the Iberville – Pointe Coupee Parish line late Thursday night. People complained about a foul odor in the area north of Maringuoin on Hwy. 977. The local fire department responded and found the sludge.

Friday morning, sheriff's deputies responded with a cleaning crew. The state environmental regulation department is also on the scene, WBRZ learned.

Friday afternoon, authorities announced Travis Phillips was arrested for allegedly dumping the mess. Authorities suspect a tanker truck driver was used to dump the substance.

