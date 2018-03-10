56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sludge found in pond suspected to be case of nasty illegal dumping

13 hours 48 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, March 09 2018 Mar 9, 2018 March 09, 2018 11:50 AM March 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

MARINGOUIN – Authorities worked all Friday morning and will spend the afternoon mucking out a mess of some sludge illegally dumped into a pond.

Oil, gasoline and waste water was found in the pond near the Iberville – Pointe Coupee Parish line late Thursday night. People complained about a foul odor in the area north of Maringuoin on Hwy. 977. The local fire department responded and found the sludge.

Friday morning, sheriff's deputies responded with a cleaning crew. The state environmental regulation department is also on the scene, WBRZ learned.

Friday afternoon, authorities announced Travis Phillips was arrested for allegedly dumping the mess. Authorities suspect a tanker truck driver was used to dump the substance.

Check back for updates.

****************************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days