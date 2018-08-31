73°
SLU comeback falls short in final minutes

6 hours 35 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, August 31 2018 Aug 31, 2018 August 31, 2018 12:33 AM August 31, 2018 in Sports
Source: Associated Press
MONROE - Caleb Evans threw for 346 yards and two touchdowns and scored the game-winner late on the ground and FBS Louisiana-Monroe avoided an upset bid against FCS Southeastern Louisiana 34-31 Thursday night.
  
In the season opener for both, Evans ran it in from 11 yards out on a quarterback draw with 37 seconds left then ran in the two-point conversion. But on their final drive, the Lions drove 55 yards to set up a 37-yard field-goal attempt by Jonathan Tatum which was blocked by Cal Kee III as time expired. Southeastern Louisiana fell to 0-23 against FBS opponents since the program was revived 15 years ago.
  
Chason Virgil threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns for the Lions and Juwan Petit-Frere caught five passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. For the Warhawks, Derrick Gore had 21 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. For his part, Evans recorded his eighth career game throwing for more than 200 yards.
  
Louisiana-Monroe outgained Southeastern Louisiana in total yardage 554-437.
