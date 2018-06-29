SLU baseball, summer league rescue woman from burning car in Canada

Photo: Kelowna Now

KELOWNA, CANADA - Louisiana baseball players in a summer league helped free a woman who was trapped in a smoking vehicle on the road.

The Port Angeles Lefties -- including two team members who attend Southeastern Louisiana University -- were heading to Kelowna, Canada when they came upon the smoking car lying in a ditch, the Advocate reports. The team was in Canada for a series of baseball games.

The team, based in Washington state, saw the vehicle off the road and spewing smoke. The players and coaches traveling in a separate vehicle ahead of the team bus were the first on the scene.

“We rushed down there and the front end was already on fire, so we pulled her out and not long after the whole car went up in flames,” said Lefties Manager Darren Westergard.

According to a post from the school, two Southeastern Louisiana players, Trey Morgan and Evan Pace, are members of the team. Morgan, a pitcher, went to West Feliciana High School and Pace is a former catcher for Zachary High School, according to the Advocate. The woman was identified as 67-year-old Linda Jack.

Jack, who is a baseball fan, ended up hitching a ride home with the players on the way to her hometown for their game.